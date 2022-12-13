Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $31.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.54 EPS.
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion.
Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of PXD stock opened at $218.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.68 and its 200 day moving average is $240.25. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.