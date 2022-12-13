Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $31.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.54 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $218.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.68 and its 200 day moving average is $240.25. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.