KeyCorp Weighs in on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

BSM stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $363,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 712,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 144,803 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,000 in the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 95.75%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

