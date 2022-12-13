H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DNB Markets cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.88.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

