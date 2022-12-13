Brokers Set Expectations for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.20). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.95) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

MRTX stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $154.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

