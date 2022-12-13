Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.5 %

TOL opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 155.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,065 shares of company stock worth $296,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.