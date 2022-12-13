FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issued By HC Wainwright

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also commented on GRCL. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of GRCL opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $163.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 43.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 783,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 238,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.