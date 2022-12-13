Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.5 %

TOL opened at $49.44 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,065 shares of company stock valued at $296,086. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

