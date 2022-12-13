Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cryoport Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.