Research Analysts Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $26.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $26.48. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.56.

SIVB opened at $223.40 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.94 and a 200-day moving average of $355.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after buying an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

