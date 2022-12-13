Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Siltronic AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Siltronic in a research note issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now anticipates that the company will earn $12.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

SSLLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siltronic from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf cut Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Siltronic stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $153.65.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.75 million during the quarter.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

