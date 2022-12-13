Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vale S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Vale Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 18.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vale by 954.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 309,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 118.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 196.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 808,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 535,058 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

