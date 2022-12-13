FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Workhorse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Workhorse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 110.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,282 shares in the company, valued at $355,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,282 shares in the company, valued at $355,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,726.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,197.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

