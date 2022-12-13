Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Richard John Hughes Buys 50,000 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Richard John Hughes purchased 50,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($31,897.93).
Trident Royalties Trading Up 2.0 %
TRR opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £149.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 56.74 ($0.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.74.
About Trident Royalties
