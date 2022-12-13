Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Richard John Hughes Buys 50,000 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Richard John Hughes purchased 50,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($31,897.93).

Trident Royalties Trading Up 2.0 %

TRR opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £149.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 56.74 ($0.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.74.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

