The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:WDS opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69. Woodside Energy Group has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

