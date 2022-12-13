X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

XFOR opened at $0.90 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 307,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.