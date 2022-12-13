Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZYGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSLZY opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Santos has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.36.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

