Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Santos Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of SSLZY opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Santos has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.36.
About Santos
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santos (SSLZY)
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.