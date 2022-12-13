Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Underperform

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Accor from €33.00 ($34.74) to €27.40 ($28.84) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Accor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accor from €28.10 ($29.58) to €28.50 ($30.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Accor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACCYY opened at $5.37 on Friday. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

