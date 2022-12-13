Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) to Hold

Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
Shares of DLTTF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $3.48.
About Dalata Hotel Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dalata Hotel Group (DLTTF)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.