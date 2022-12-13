Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) to Hold

Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

Shares of DLTTF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $3.48.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

