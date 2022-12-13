United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
