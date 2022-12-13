United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

