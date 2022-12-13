MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.85. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 127,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

