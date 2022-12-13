MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.85. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
