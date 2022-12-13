StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.42. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

