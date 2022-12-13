StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.42. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.
In related news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
