StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.70. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.