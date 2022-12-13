DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
DURECT Stock Performance
Shares of DRRX opened at $3.64 on Friday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DURECT
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
