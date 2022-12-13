DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of DRRX opened at $3.64 on Friday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,479,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 525,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,124,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

