Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

