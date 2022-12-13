Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.98.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.
