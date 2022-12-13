Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.67 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Culp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Culp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Culp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.