Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 8.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

