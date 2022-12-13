Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Invacare has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million.

In other news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,300 shares of company stock valued at $79,112. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invacare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,384 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,872,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 315.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 99,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 102.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 465,708 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

