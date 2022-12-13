Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Drilling Products

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 129,787 shares of company stock valued at $104,180. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

