Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $6,263,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 68,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,479,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,298,000 after buying an additional 377,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,234,000 after buying an additional 244,186 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

