New Millennium Group LLC Sells 245 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.54 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $426.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

