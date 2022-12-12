IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,460 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $168.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

