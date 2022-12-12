New Millennium Group LLC Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.55 and a 200-day moving average of $520.20. The stock has a market cap of $503.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

