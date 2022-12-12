Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $483.02 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $214.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

