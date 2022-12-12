IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 8,715 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $152.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.