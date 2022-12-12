Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Cut by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
Further Reading
