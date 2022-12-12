JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.84.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of JPM opened at $132.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Read More
