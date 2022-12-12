Verity & Verity LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

3M stock opened at $125.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

