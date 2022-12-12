Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 22,493 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,493 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,291,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,460,000 after buying an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after buying an additional 150,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

