Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.91 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,340,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $221,244,000 after purchasing an additional 87,298 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.1% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Salesforce by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,145,590. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $131.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 468.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $270.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.