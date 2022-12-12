Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $320.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.35.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.75.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.