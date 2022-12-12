New Millennium Group LLC Has $9.71 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.9% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $361.52 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.06 and a 200-day moving average of $359.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

