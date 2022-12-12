Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,200,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,848,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE D opened at $58.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.