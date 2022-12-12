New Millennium Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.00.

AVGO opened at $544.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

