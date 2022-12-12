Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 6,084 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $154.08 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

