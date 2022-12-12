Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7,999.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $391.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

