3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13,575.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 199,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in 3M by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,255,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $125.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

