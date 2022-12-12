National Pension Service Purchases 19,532 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in KLA were worth $82,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $393.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.61.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.