National Pension Service Has $83.50 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,893 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Fiserv worth $83,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

