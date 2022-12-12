Verity & Verity LLC Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE AJG opened at $191.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.
Further Reading
