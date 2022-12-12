Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 6,686 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

